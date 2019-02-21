Andre Lockett

Funeral Services for Andre Lockett age 53, will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St. Visitation from 9:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. Interment: Old Folks Cemetery, Port Allen, LA. Services entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019
