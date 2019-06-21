On Wednesday, June 19, 2019, Andrea J. Pardo passed away at the age of 62. Andrea was born in New Orleans, LA to Joseph and Dorothy Pardo. She worked for the Jefferson Parish School Board in the late 80s and early 90s as a food services manager. Andrea was preceded in death by her mother and father. She is survived by her children, Benjamin Huxen II, Karla Huxen, and Kevin Huxen, six grandchildren, her sister, Catherine, and brother, John, two nieces, a nephew, two great-nieces, and a great-nephew.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 23, 2019