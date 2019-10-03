Andrea Jihan Moye, age 34, a resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life Sunday, September 29, 2019 in Baton Rouge. Visitation at Bickham AME Zion Church, 56143 Bickham Rd., Amite, Rev. Ernest Peters, pastor, from 11 am Saturday, October 5th until religious service at 1 pm. Rev. Jeffrey Johnson, conducting the eulogy. Interment in Durbin Cemetery, Independence. Survived by her daughter, Arielle Forest; her parents Allen Moye and Carla Moye; siblings, Adrian and Adrianna Moye and host of other relatives and friends. Arrangement entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2019