Andrew "Sonny Boy" Loflin, Jr. passed away peacefully at home in Colyell, LA on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 83. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Lila Taylor Loflin; daughters, Paulette Loflin McCon and husband Toby, and Julie Loflin Guyban and husband Gary; grandchildren, Toby McCon, Jarred Guyban and wife Kristina, Meagan Guyban Roach and husband Johnny; great-grandchildren, Jacob and Matthew McCon, and Judson and Graham Guyban. He was a member of Colyell Baptist Church. He was a member of Local 406 Operator's Union for more than 60 years and was co-owner of AKM (Volks) Construction Company. One of his favorite memories was pitching fast pitch with his Colyell Ball Team. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Loflin, Sr. and Ina Averett Loflin; sisters, Velma Loflin Watts, Ruby Loflin Wheat; brother, Clyde Loflin, Sr.; nephews, Eldridge Watts and Marvin Watts; and niece, Janice Wheat Little. Visitation will be held at Colyell Baptist Church on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue at Colyell Baptist Church on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 9 a.m. until Funeral Service at 11 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Paul Taylor and Rev. Jeremy Glascock. Interment will follow at Colyell Community Cemetery.

