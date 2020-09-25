1/
Andrew Bridges "Andy" Benton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew Bridges "Andy" Benton, 74, a resident of Zachary, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was a retired IBEW Electrician from Local 995. Visitation will be at Zachary United Methodist Church on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm until memorial service at 4:00 pm. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Benton Harris, Amy Benton St. Germain (Cody), Lee Benton Chatelain (Jeremy) and Emma Benton Blackwell, sisters, Peggy Benton Hebert (Jimmy), Diane Benton Murphy (Bill) and 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Andy is preceded in death by his parents, M.G. and Melva Benton and son in law, Ben Blackwell. He was a lifetime member and prayer warrior of Zachary United Methodist Church, a 27 year friend of Bill, who enjoyed taking adventures on his Harley Davidson. Andy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved and was proud of his Zachary estate. He touched the lives and hearts of many people.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved