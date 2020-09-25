Andrew Bridges "Andy" Benton, 74, a resident of Zachary, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was a retired IBEW Electrician from Local 995. Visitation will be at Zachary United Methodist Church on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 2:00 pm until memorial service at 4:00 pm. He is survived by his daughters, Mary Benton Harris, Amy Benton St. Germain (Cody), Lee Benton Chatelain (Jeremy) and Emma Benton Blackwell, sisters, Peggy Benton Hebert (Jimmy), Diane Benton Murphy (Bill) and 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Andy is preceded in death by his parents, M.G. and Melva Benton and son in law, Ben Blackwell. He was a lifetime member and prayer warrior of Zachary United Methodist Church, a 27 year friend of Bill, who enjoyed taking adventures on his Harley Davidson. Andy was an avid hunter and fisherman. He loved and was proud of his Zachary estate. He touched the lives and hearts of many people.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store