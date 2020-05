Or Copy this URL to Share

Andrew Brooks, Jr., born July 1, 1952, transitioned from this life May 10, 2020. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired carpenter. He leaves to cherish his memories a wife, Joyce Brooks; Two daughters, Tiuahni (Ferron) Flavors and Shamala Brooks; Brother, Glenn Irwin Sr; a brother-in-law; uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store