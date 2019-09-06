Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew, 54, a loving husband, son, brother and uncle passed away after a long battle with brain cancer on Sunday Sept. 1, 2019 in his New Orleans home. He was surrounded by loved ones. Andrew was born in Baton Rouge to Guy Engolio and "Didi" Breazeale on Nov. 3, 1964. He was preceded in death by his father Guy and survived by husband Robert Lewis, mother Didi, brother Barry Engolio, niece Jessica and nephews Chris and Nick. Andrew graduated from LSU with degrees in Environmental Science and Law but his love for cooking and people led him to a career in catering. He was the co- owner of Cateringd'Orleans and is known for his passion, creativity and dedication. Andrew gave of himself in special ways, bringing laughter and excitement into every room he entered. He will be watching over our shoulders as we stir the pot making his famous crawfish etouffee. The family thanks Guardian Angel Hospice for their loving care. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

