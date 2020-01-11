"Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God, believe also in me. My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you with me that you also may be where I am. You know the way to the place where I am going." John 14: 1-4. Andrew E. Ravaglia, III went to his eternal home on Saturday, December 28, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Andrew and Andrea Ravaglia, his brother, Adam Scott Ravaglia, and dear family and friends. He was a graduate of Holy Cross High School and the University of Dallas. Andrew was a long-time High School baseball coach. Burial will be private. In commemoration of Andrew and in lieu of flowers the family request Masses be offered for his soul. Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Andrew Ravaglia, III by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com Andrew and his family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory (337) 330-8006.
