Andrew "Andy" Fellman Penalber, 62, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. Andy was a dedicated provider for his family, loved to hunt, boil crawfish and spend time with his family. He is survived by his only son and daughter-in-law, James "Aaron" and Kerri; 2 grandsons, Devin and Brenan Penalber; great grandson, Kaison Penalber; sister Phyliss (Elvin "Pete") Watts, Lisa Norton; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Marilyn Penalber; parents, Fellman E. Penalber, Bettie B Powell; sister, Mary Kurtz; brother, Shannon "Gator" Penalber. Pallbearers; Devin Penalber, Brenan Penalber, Torrin Williams, Pat Watts, Matt Watts, Mikey Watts, Paul Myers and Steve Fowler. A private viewing will be held for immediate family. Interment: Carpenter's Chapel Cemetery, Prairieville, LA.

