Andrew Fellman "Andy" Penalber
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Andrew "Andy" Fellman Penalber, 62, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was a native of Baton Rouge, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. Andy was a dedicated provider for his family, loved to hunt, boil crawfish and spend time with his family. He is survived by his only son and daughter-in-law, James "Aaron" and Kerri; 2 grandsons, Devin and Brenan Penalber; great grandson, Kaison Penalber; sister Phyliss (Elvin "Pete") Watts, Lisa Norton; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife of 39 years, Marilyn Penalber; parents, Fellman E. Penalber, Bettie B Powell; sister, Mary Kurtz; brother, Shannon "Gator" Penalber. Pallbearers; Devin Penalber, Brenan Penalber, Torrin Williams, Pat Watts, Matt Watts, Mikey Watts, Paul Myers and Steve Fowler. A private viewing will be held for immediate family. Interment: Carpenter's Chapel Cemetery, Prairieville, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved