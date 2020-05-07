A resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Private burial interment on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Cemetery conducted by Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Sr. He leaves to Cherish his memories five sisters, Mary Williams, Josie Warner, E. Adriche Peterson (Danny), Lorraine Rivers (Ernest) and Sylvia Snowden (Ivory); two brothers, Johnny Georgetown (Lejoy) and Robert Georgetown (Rhiannon); one aunt, Lucinca Warner Jackson; Special 'Dad' whom he adopted, Mr. Louis Tillman and other relatives. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA.

