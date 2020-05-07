Andrew Georgetown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A resident of Plaquemine, LA passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Private burial interment on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Cemetery conducted by Rev. Clyde E. McNell, Sr. He leaves to Cherish his memories five sisters, Mary Williams, Josie Warner, E. Adriche Peterson (Danny), Lorraine Rivers (Ernest) and Sylvia Snowden (Ivory); two brothers, Johnny Georgetown (Lejoy) and Robert Georgetown (Rhiannon); one aunt, Lucinca Warner Jackson; Special 'Dad' whom he adopted, Mr. Louis Tillman and other relatives. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, Plaquemine, LA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 7 to May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Burial
10:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pugh's Mortuary
58233 Plaquemine Street
Plaquemine, LA 70764
225-687-2860
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved