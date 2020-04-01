Andrew J. St. Andrew

Obituary
Andrew J. St. Andrew entered into eternal rest on March 30, 2020 at the age of 68. He was a employee with the Pointe Coupee Parish Police Jury. Survived by his wife, Velma M. St. Andrew; 6 daughters; 4 sons; one sister, Patricia St. Andrew; one brother, Foster St. Andrew, Jr.; 33 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his father, Foster Andrew, Sr.; mother, Hilda Dorsey St. Andrew; 6 sisters and one brother. Visitation Friday, April 3, 2020, 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020
