Andrew "Mickey" Mickens at the age of 80 years departed this Earthly life and entered into eternal rest on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at his residence in Convent, LA. Mickey was born February 5, 1939 to the late Joseph Mickens and Francis Richard Mickens. Mickey was raised by a host of family members, Dorestine Banks, Stella Banks, Anna Lee Young, Willie Mae Williams, Robert Banks Jr., and Fredrick Banks. Also survived by a host of cousins, and other relatives and friends. Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Mickens and Francis Richard Mickens, Cousin Hilda Banks Jackson, Michael Banks, and Robert Banks Sr. A native and resident of Convent, LA. Pastors, officers, and members of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church of Convent, LA. And all neighboring churches are invited to attend the homegoing celebration on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church 8334 Pleasant Hill St. Convent, LA 70123. Rev. Rodrick Williams is officiating. Interment is in United Methodist Cemetery of Convent, LA. Visitation will be at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Bardell's Mortuary of Mt. Airy, LA in charge. Information: (985) 535-6837. Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 9 to May 11, 2019

