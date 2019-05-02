Andrew R. Hood gained his angel wings on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Woman's Hospital. Visiting will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 1:00pm. Rev. Clint Stewart will conduct memorial services at 2:00pm. He is survived by his loving parents, Trevor and Rachael Hood; sister, Aubrey Hood; grandparents, Susan Jullens and Bob Jullens, Steve Mills, Brenda Roberts and John Huszar, and Chuck Hood; and aunts and uncles, Travis and Sara Hood, Tyler Hood, and Tanner Hood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Anna's Grace Foundation. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 2 to May 5, 2019