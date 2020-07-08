1/
Andrew "Knot" Randall
Andrew "Knot" Randall, a 1955 Graduate of Iberville High School and a veteran of the United States Navy, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home. Visitation on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. at Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA. Andrew is survived by his five children, one son, Andrew (Kendra) Randall; four daughters, Kathryn Suzette Randall, Arlene Randall (Patrick Howard), Penelope (Anthony) Brown and Faithe Randall. Eleven Grandchildren; one great grandson, Jaxson Jones; one brother-in-law, Elias (Lynder) Johnson, Sr; five sisters-in-law, Earldean (Roger) Arvie, Sr., Mary Ann (John) Clay, Sr., Connie ( Lester) Moore and Ida B. Johnson; two God-daughters; a special nephew, cousin, friend, neighbor and other relatives and friends. Andrew was preceded in death by his wife, Ethel "Susie" Johnson Randall; parents, Charles and Anna Washington Randall; his brother, Charles "Buck" Randall; five sisters-in-law and five brothers-in- law. Limited seating for religious service. Masks required.

Published in The Advocate from Jul. 8 to Jul. 10, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
