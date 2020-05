Or Copy this URL to Share

Andy Sobert, 90, passed away April 25, 2020. Former resident Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Fort Snelling, Minneapolis, MN. Memorial service in Baton Rouge, at a later date to be determined. Full notice pending.

