Andrew Thomas Jr. departed this life on April 5, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, (3) children, (5) grandchildren, (1) sister, (1) niece, (1) nephew, and (1) great-niece. Viewing is 10a 4/15/2019; funeral services to follow 12p at Mt. Pilgrim BC, 9700 Scenic Hwy, BR, LA 70807; Interment at LA National Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew "Brother" Thomas Jr..
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2019