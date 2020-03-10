Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Waldemar "Andy" Erickson. View Sign Service Information Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, LA 10761 Bank Street Clinton , LA 70722 (225)-683-5176 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Francisville United Methodist Church Service 11:00 AM St. Francisville United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Waldemar ""Andy"" Erickson was born in Port Townsend, Washington to Einar (Erick) Waldemar and Hilda Erickson. Andy was raised in a paper mill family, where his Father (Erick) served as vice president of all company operations for The Crown Zellerbach Corporation. Andy went to work for Crown Zellerbach during the summers in high school in many of the logging camps in Oregon, Washington State and Canada. Upon graduation from high school he enrolled in Cornell University for one year then transferred to Stanford University, where he earned his bachelor's and then his master's degree in business administration in 1955. After graduation, on August 24th of 1955, he was accepted into the United States Air Force, where he reached the rank of First Lieutenant and was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. On August 23, 1957, he was honorably discharged, later that year he went to work for Time Magazine in New York City. In 1959, Crown Zellerbach Corporation partnered with Time Magazine to build the St. Francisville Paper Mill. Andy was asked to oversee the construction and so he moved to St. Francisville. Upon completion of the mill, he moved back to New York City and worked for Time Magazine for about a decade, until taking on another roll at the St. Francisville Mill in the early 1970's. This is where he met the love of his life, Bonnie Wilcox, on a blind date set up by Bonnie's brother, Billy and wife, Annette Wilcox. Andy and Bonnie married June 15, 1977, On the front porch of Billy and Annette's home. Andy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie Wilcox Erickson, son's Andrew Waldemar Erickson II, and Melvin Spencer Harvey, Jr., Daughter in law, Jackie Berger Harvey, Grandchildren, Charlotte Elizabeth Harvey, Audrey Claire Erickson and Rowan Henry Erickson. Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Erick and Hilda Erickson. Visitation will be at St. Francisville United Methodist Church on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10am until service at 11am conducted by Rev. Mike Clark and Rev. Daniel Hixson. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Catholic Church Cemetery, St. Francisville. Andy was an avid outdoorsman. He most enjoyed working in his yard, fishing in Ketchikan, Alaska and Golden Meadow, Louisiana, with his son's, Andrew, Melvin and granddaughter Charlotte Elizabeth . He also enjoyed the annual turkey hunt in Tennessee and Kentucky with his long-time friends in the paper industry. He will be missed by all that knew him. Pallbearers will be Joe Harvey, Michael Harvey, William Lott, Brian Dybing, Matthew Westerfield and William David. Honorary pallbearers will be David Wilcox, Freddy Wilcox, Robert Daniel, Tommy Wilcox, Doug Lawrence, Wayne Harvey, Melvin Harvey, Sr., Jack Brownhill, Gene Rettig and Allen Byrd. Special thanks to Betty Leet for all her loving care and compassion given to Andy. Memorial donations may be made to or Hospice of Baton Rouge. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at Andrew Waldemar ""Andy"" Erickson was born in Port Townsend, Washington to Einar (Erick) Waldemar and Hilda Erickson. Andy was raised in a paper mill family, where his Father (Erick) served as vice president of all company operations for The Crown Zellerbach Corporation. Andy went to work for Crown Zellerbach during the summers in high school in many of the logging camps in Oregon, Washington State and Canada. Upon graduation from high school he enrolled in Cornell University for one year then transferred to Stanford University, where he earned his bachelor's and then his master's degree in business administration in 1955. After graduation, on August 24th of 1955, he was accepted into the United States Air Force, where he reached the rank of First Lieutenant and was stationed at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio. On August 23, 1957, he was honorably discharged, later that year he went to work for Time Magazine in New York City. In 1959, Crown Zellerbach Corporation partnered with Time Magazine to build the St. Francisville Paper Mill. Andy was asked to oversee the construction and so he moved to St. Francisville. Upon completion of the mill, he moved back to New York City and worked for Time Magazine for about a decade, until taking on another roll at the St. Francisville Mill in the early 1970's. This is where he met the love of his life, Bonnie Wilcox, on a blind date set up by Bonnie's brother, Billy and wife, Annette Wilcox. Andy and Bonnie married June 15, 1977, On the front porch of Billy and Annette's home. Andy is survived by his wife of 42 years, Bonnie Wilcox Erickson, son's Andrew Waldemar Erickson II, and Melvin Spencer Harvey, Jr., Daughter in law, Jackie Berger Harvey, Grandchildren, Charlotte Elizabeth Harvey, Audrey Claire Erickson and Rowan Henry Erickson. Andy is preceded in death by his parents, Erick and Hilda Erickson. Visitation will be at St. Francisville United Methodist Church on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10am until service at 11am conducted by Rev. Mike Clark and Rev. Daniel Hixson. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Catholic Church Cemetery, St. Francisville. Andy was an avid outdoorsman. He most enjoyed working in his yard, fishing in Ketchikan, Alaska and Golden Meadow, Louisiana, with his son's, Andrew, Melvin and granddaughter Charlotte Elizabeth . He also enjoyed the annual turkey hunt in Tennessee and Kentucky with his long-time friends in the paper industry. He will be missed by all that knew him. Pallbearers will be Joe Harvey, Michael Harvey, William Lott, Brian Dybing, Matthew Westerfield and William David. Honorary pallbearers will be David Wilcox, Freddy Wilcox, Robert Daniel, Tommy Wilcox, Doug Lawrence, Wayne Harvey, Melvin Harvey, Sr., Jack Brownhill, Gene Rettig and Allen Byrd. Special thanks to Betty Leet for all her loving care and compassion given to Andy. Memorial donations may be made to or Hospice of Baton Rouge. Share sympathies, condolences and memories at www.CharletFuneralHome.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close