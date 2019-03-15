Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andy Brian Wise. View Sign

Andy Brian Wise, 61, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019. Brian is survived by his beloved bride of 36 years, Lydia Prestridge Wise, and his two beautiful daughters, Hannah Rose Wise and Rachel Madeline Donaldson and her husband, Clayton; two grandchildren, David (3 years old) and Madeline Ann, born March 6, 2019. Also left to cherish his memory are his six sisters: Betty Randolph (Billy), Joan Neal (Bert), Gail Naul (Bernie), Becky Hulsey (Guy), Penny Douciere (Ricky), Amy Watson (Don), his two sisters-in-law, Monica Duchesne ("Duke"), and Lisa Elam (Mike). In addition, he is survived by his Uncle James Neal Hays ("Dub"), his Aunt Barbara Hays, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition, Brian's extended family included Doris Coats, Hannah's loving and generous caregiver. Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Sunshine Wise of Baton Rouge; grandparents Spencer and Ruby Hays of Castor, Louisiana; Ivan and Ida Wise of Bienville, Louisiana; and brother, Roger Craig Wise. Brian graduated from Istrouma High School in 1975 and from Louisiana Tech University in 1981. He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1982, and attained the rank of Captain. Brian flew the Cobra Helicopter during his service in the Marines, and thus began his lifelong love and passion for flying. At the time of his death, he was employed as a helicopter pilot for Bristow Group, formerly AirLogistics. Brian was an avid outdoorsman, loved hunting, primitive camping, and was famous for his campfire cakes. He was a talented craftsman and spent many happy hours in his shop. Brian was a steadfast source of comfort and support for his family and friends. The role Brian cherished most was that of a devoted Daddy. When Brian's brother-in-law, Stephen Leslie passed away, Brian was also like a father to his niece, Stephenie. He taught his children by example the value of hard work, courage, good judgement, and integrity. He was a strong Christian whose faith sustained him throughout his life. We love you, Brian. Pallbearers are Joseph Stablier, Patrick Bryant, Wesley Naul, Andy Douciere, Bert Lynn Neal, and Martin Gehling. But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk and not faint. Isaiah 40:31, KJV. Funeral services will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until the funeral service begins at 1:00 PM. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Immediately after graveside service a reception will be held at the Greenoaks Reception Hall. The family has requested donations to Sturge-Weber Foundation, 1240 Sussex Turnpike #A, Randolph, NJ 07869. Sturge-weber.org Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019

