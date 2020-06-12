Early Sunday morning, June 7, 2020, while the dew was still on the roses, God came and took his Angel home. Angel Chantae Randolph was the youngest child of Robert and Kathran Randolph. She was born on May 28, 1983 in Oceanside, California. She was baptized at the age of 10 by the late Reverend Doctor Charles L. Burris, Sr. at the Greater Morning Star Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. At Morning Star, Angel sang in the choir and worked with the children's classes in Vacation Bible School. As a young adult, she moved to Gonzales and joined the Pentecostals of Ascension Church, under the leadership of Reverend Michael Ziegler. Angel attended Arlington Preparatory Academy and graduated from the Pine Grove School in Walker, Louisiana. She is survived by her parents, her oldest sister, Shenieta Gillyard and her husband, James of Mesquite, Texas; her sister Katherine Brown and her husband Jeffery of Rosharon, Texas; her brother, Robert Jr. and Lisa Beyer; eight nieces, five great nieces and her great nephew. Visitation with Angel and her family will be Saturday, June 13 from 8:00 am to 10:00 am at the Desselle Funeral Home at 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive, Baton Rouge. Services will begin at 10:00 am and will be officiated by Reverend Dr. Ronnie O. Blake of the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Baton Rouge. Reverend Leother Dupas, Sr. will deliver the eulogy. Because seating will be limited, all are encouraged to attend the visitation with the family.

