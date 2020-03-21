Angel J. Guillory, 49, a resident of Zachary, and born in Fayetteville, NC passed away at her residence on March 19, 2020. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc., Zachary from 12 noon until service time at 2:00 pm conducted by Pastor Brandon Bernard. Burial will follow in Buetoville Cemetery. Angel is survived by her two daughters, Alyssa Guillory and Ashley Guillory, her fiance', Mike England, mother and step father, Sheila and David Berry, sister, Kristi Berry, brothers, Jeremy Koenig (Dolores) and Blane Koenig (Amy) and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Eula Mae Sanders. Pallbearers will be Jeremy Koenig Sr., Blane Koenig, Jeremy Koenig Jr., Darren Guillory, Brantly Babin, and Bronson Fong. Honorary pallbeares are David Berry and Mike England. Angel graduated from Glen Oaks High in Class of 1988. She was an avid member/supporter of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. She was a loving and devoted mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She was employed for 20 plus years in information technology services for the State of Louisiana.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2020