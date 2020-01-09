Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angel Rushing Ward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With grieving hearts, the family of Angel Rushing Ward reports her untimely death. A resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Angel passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at age 61. Born on July 13, 1958, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Angel was the daughter of the late Stephen Allen Jones and Patricia Ruth Watson Jones. In 1980, she was adopted by Paul A. Crumrin and Candice Lynn Watson Kramer and her biological siblings were Steven Allen Jones, Jr., Melissa Jones and Alisa Denise Hejny. Gaston and Lorraine Gerald also considered Angel as one of their own and her adopted siblings were Lori Gerald Linxwiler and Amy Erwin Aucoin. Angel's son, Justin Phillips Rushing and his wife, Rachel Wilson Rushing are expecting Angel's first grandchild, Wyatt Phillips Rushing. On June 19, 2010, Angel married Mike Ward and described him as the love of her life until his death in March of 2019. She is survived in death by many other family members and friends who will feel the enormous loss of her passing. Angel earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology, with a minor in Business, from Louisiana State University (LSU) in 1993. She earned her master's degree in Social Work from LSU in 1995. Angel worked steadily in the field of social work for over 18 years. During that time, she worked primarily in the field of emergency medicine, mental health, addiction, and forensic social work. She was a teacher and role model to many in this field. Angel assisted in the development of 20+ new social workers starting out in the field and aided in the creation of 2 programs that helped community client's far and wide. Most recently, Angel worked with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to create the David O'Quin Pre-Trial Diversion and Recovery Program. She was incredibly proud of the success of this program which to-date has aided in getting 30+ individuals out of jails and into treatment programs. Celebration of Life Services will be announced via Facebook and Email at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please submit donations in Angel's honor to the David O'Quin Pre-Trial Diversion & Recovery Program at With grieving hearts, the family of Angel Rushing Ward reports her untimely death. A resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Angel passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at age 61. Born on July 13, 1958, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Angel was the daughter of the late Stephen Allen Jones and Patricia Ruth Watson Jones. In 1980, she was adopted by Paul A. Crumrin and Candice Lynn Watson Kramer and her biological siblings were Steven Allen Jones, Jr., Melissa Jones and Alisa Denise Hejny. Gaston and Lorraine Gerald also considered Angel as one of their own and her adopted siblings were Lori Gerald Linxwiler and Amy Erwin Aucoin. Angel's son, Justin Phillips Rushing and his wife, Rachel Wilson Rushing are expecting Angel's first grandchild, Wyatt Phillips Rushing. On June 19, 2010, Angel married Mike Ward and described him as the love of her life until his death in March of 2019. She is survived in death by many other family members and friends who will feel the enormous loss of her passing. Angel earned a bachelor's degree in Psychology, with a minor in Business, from Louisiana State University (LSU) in 1993. She earned her master's degree in Social Work from LSU in 1995. Angel worked steadily in the field of social work for over 18 years. During that time, she worked primarily in the field of emergency medicine, mental health, addiction, and forensic social work. She was a teacher and role model to many in this field. Angel assisted in the development of 20+ new social workers starting out in the field and aided in the creation of 2 programs that helped community client's far and wide. Most recently, Angel worked with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation to create the David O'Quin Pre-Trial Diversion and Recovery Program. She was incredibly proud of the success of this program which to-date has aided in getting 30+ individuals out of jails and into treatment programs. Celebration of Life Services will be announced via Facebook and Email at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please submit donations in Angel's honor to the David O'Quin Pre-Trial Diversion & Recovery Program at www.braf.org. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close