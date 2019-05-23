Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Ann Amoroso. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Angela "Angel" Ann Amoroso, age 54 passed away on May 21, 2019. Angel loved to dance and listen to music on her "wadio." She loved to sit on the front porch with her mother and swing. Angel loved food including "sketti" and meatballs, "hambugers" and cokes from McDonald's. It was always almost her birthday. Angel was preceded in death by her grandparents, Carl and Phyllis Courtney; Anthony J and Annie Amoroso; and John B. Catania. Angel is survived by her mother, Mae Wethey and father Ronald Amoroso Sr.; sister, Melanie Ward, husband Josh and children Brady and Jackson; brother, Ronny Amoroso Jr., wife Allison and children Ronny III, Blaine, and Lauren. The family would like to thank Promise Hospital and staff for being so wonderful. Special thanks to Angel's physical therapist, Beth for going above and beyond. They made her feel like a part of their family. Pallbearers honoring Angel will be Ronny Amoroso Jr., Ronny Amoroso III, Blaine Amoroso, Josh Ward, and Brian Amoroso. A visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 10am until 12pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 12pm with burial immediately following at Greenoaks. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815.

