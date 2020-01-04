|
Angela Casteglia Morris Haymon, age 74, resident of Baton Rouge and native of New Orleans, passed away on December 30, 2019. Angela is survived by her husband, Densyl Haymon; her daughter, Ginny Everton and husband Jeremy; her stepchildren, Cynthia Perry and husband Timothy, Andrea (Annie) Townsend and husband Billy, Thomas Haymon, and Jessica Hardy and husband Joseph; her grandchildren, Sarah Ruuth and Husband Andrew Ruuth, Adam Everton, and Joshua Everton; her great-grandchildren, Oliver Ruuth, Madeline Ruuth, and Gabriel Ruuth; and her sister, Suzanne Newman. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Lou Casteglia of New Orleans; her brother, James Casteglia; and her stepchild, Christopher Haymon. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10335 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA from 11:00 am until funeral services at 12:30 pm. Burial to follow at LA National Cemetery, 303 W Mt Pleasant Zachary Rd, Zachary, LA. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020