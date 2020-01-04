The Advocate Obituaries
Angela Casteglia Morris Haymon Obituary
Angela Casteglia Morris Haymon, age 74, resident of Baton Rouge and native of New Orleans, passed away on December 30, 2019. Angela is survived by her husband, Densyl Haymon; her daughter, Ginny Everton and husband Jeremy; her stepchildren, Cynthia Perry and husband Timothy, Andrea (Annie) Townsend and husband Billy, Thomas Haymon, and Jessica Hardy and husband Joseph; her grandchildren, Sarah Ruuth and Husband Andrew Ruuth, Adam Everton, and Joshua Everton; her great-grandchildren, Oliver Ruuth, Madeline Ruuth, and Gabriel Ruuth; and her sister, Suzanne Newman. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Lou Casteglia of New Orleans; her brother, James Casteglia; and her stepchild, Christopher Haymon. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Visitation will continue Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10335 Highland Rd, Baton Rouge, LA from 11:00 am until funeral services at 12:30 pm. Burial to follow at LA National Cemetery, 303 W Mt Pleasant Zachary Rd, Zachary, LA. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 4 to Jan. 7, 2020
