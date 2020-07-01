Angela Costello

A beloved mother and MiMi; as her grandchildren would called her, passed away on June 24th of 2020. She was 40 years old and born on June 30th in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was a current resident of Daphne, Alabama. She is survived by her three daughters, Jennifer Harkcom, Jasmine Reynolds, and Maddie Steinhauer; two grandchildren, Brentley Harkcom, and Kynslee Harkcom. She was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Costello Scruggs and Father Michael Scruggs. She was a hardworking women with a strong willpower with a big heart. She was always bubbly and smiling and had a contagious laugh. She loved to be at the beach, cook and do outdoor activities. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70815 from 10 AM until time at 12 PM. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park. Family and friends are invited to send condolences and sign an online guest book at www.greenoaksfunerals.com.