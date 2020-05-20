Angela Leticia Williams, known to all as Angie, was born to the union of Donald Ray Williams and Carol Yvonne Murphy Williams on August 21, 1970. She departed this life on Monday, May 11, 2020. She accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and was baptized by the late Reverend Sidney Williams, Sr., at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Port Allen, Louisiana. She later became a faithful servant at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Brusly, Louisiana, until her passing. Angie received her early education in Louisiana public schools. She attended elementary school at Lukeville Elementary School and high school at Brusly High School in Brusly, Louisiana, graduating in 1988. Angie continued her education, attending Southern University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology in 1994. Angie was an employee of the State of Louisiana Department of Social Services as an Administrative Coordinator III for more than 10 years. She recently joined the staff of Home Depot in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Angie leaves to cherish precious memories, her parents; two sons, Jeremy Raynard Williams (Anitria) and Christopher Dwight Fisher, Jr.; one brother, Randall Keith Williams (Felicia); two nephews; one grandnephew; one Godchild; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins and friends. Angie is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents (James, Sr. and Juanita Jackson Murphy) and her paternal grandparents (Rev. Sidney and Mary Bynum Williams). The family will have a private service on Friday, May 22, 2020. Reverend Elvin Lacey, officiating. Interment Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery, Brusly, LA. There will be no repast nor a public visitation due to COVID-19. A memorial service will may be held a later date. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 20 to May 21, 2020.