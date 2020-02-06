Angela Marie Jupiter

Obituary
Angela Marie Jupiter departed this life on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her residence in Napoleonville, LA. She was 73, a native of Napoleonville, LA and former resident of Washington, DC for 43 years. Visitation on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Visitation on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Bright Morning Star Baptist Church, Napoleonville, LA from 9:00 a.m. to Religious Services at 11:00 a.m. Burial in the church cemetery. Survived by her mother, Helen Jupiter; 5 sisters, Jacqueline Rivoire, Debra Yarbrough (Earl), Wanda Jupiter, Juanita Jupiter and Marlena Jupiter; 5 brothers, Ronald, Desmond, Darrell (Dana), Rodney (Gayle) and Keith (Leslie) Jupiter; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her father, James Jupiter; paternal grandparents, Sam, Sr. and Rosa Jupiter and maternal grandparents, Jessie and Beatrice Hadrick; 1 brother, Vincent Jupiter. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
