Angelina B. Ambeau departed this life on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 97 and a native of White Castle, LA. Visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 32615 Bowie Street, White Castle, LA from 9:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment in Church Mausoleum. Survived by 2 sons, Ernest Breaud (Myrtle) and Craig Ambeau (Joslyn); 1 daughter, Maria Small (Mark); 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Riley Ambeau; 1 brother, Irvin Breaud, Jr.; 3 sisters, Helen Breaud, Aline Miler and Elaine Miles. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020