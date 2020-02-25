Angelina B. Ambeau

Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
1204 Cleveland Street
Thibodaux, LA
70301
(985)-447-2513
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
32615 Bowie Street
White Castle, LA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church
32615 Bowie Street
White Castle, LA
View Map
Obituary
Angelina B. Ambeau departed this life on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at her residence in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 97 and a native of White Castle, LA. Visitation on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, 32615 Bowie Street, White Castle, LA from 9:00am to Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment in Church Mausoleum. Survived by 2 sons, Ernest Breaud (Myrtle) and Craig Ambeau (Joslyn); 1 daughter, Maria Small (Mark); 14 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Riley Ambeau; 1 brother, Irvin Breaud, Jr.; 3 sisters, Helen Breaud, Aline Miler and Elaine Miles. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1 Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
