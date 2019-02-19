Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Angelina Bellina Ourso, a native of Donaldsonville and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, on February 16, 2019 at the age of 90. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who deeply loved her family. She was best known by her friends and family as deeply loving the Lord and spreading his Word everywhere she could, touching many with her kind spirit. Angelina is survived by her three loving daughters, Debbie Cox (Kenny), Glenda Daigle (Nolan) and Jan Whatley (Mike); six grandchildren, Allyson Windham (Joey), Candice Gatz (David), Rachael Daigle, Shelly Daigle, Jana Duncan (Stuart) and Darren Cox; fourteen great-grandchildren. Angelina was preceded in death by her loving husband of fifty one years, Lee "Buster" Ourso and her mother and father Anthony and Anna Bellina, ten brothers and two sisters. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Flannery Oak Nursing Home and Life Source Hospice. Family and friends are invited to attend the visitation which will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, La. 70815 on Thursday, February 21, 2019 beginning at 9:30 am until 12:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1 pm at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church 14040 Greenwell Springs Rd. Greenwell Springs, La. Burial will follow in Greenoaks Memorial Park. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

