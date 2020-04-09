Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Angelina "Nina" Ojea passed peacefully on April 7th, 2020. She was 93 years old. Nina attended the University of Oriente, where she met the love of her life, Tony. Together, they moved from Cuba to Spain, before eventually settling in Baton Rouge to raise their family. Nina was predeceased by her loving husband, Tony Ojea. Nina is survived by her Daughter Alina Gabriel and her husband Michael of West Palm Beach, FL; Tony Ojea and his wife Mindy of Port Charlotte, FL; and Jose Ojea and his wife Peggy, of Prairieville, LA; and her two sisters Ibia and Belkis. She has four Grandchildren, Victoria and her husband Patrick, Joseph, Michael, and Francesca; two great granddaughters, Averie and Zoe; and numerous nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly. Nina will always be remembered by her kindness, generosity, and dedication to her family and friends. She was an amazing mother, wife, and friend, who always put others before herself, and captured the true embodiment of selflessness.

