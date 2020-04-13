|
"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord forever" Psalm 23:6. Angelina Orlando Wesley joined our Lord and Savior on Friday, April 10th, 2020. She was 91 years old and was born in Independence, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge. She was a faithful member of Covenant Community Church, whose love and dedication touched so many. Due to current restrictions concerning COVID-19, a small private celebration of Angie's life will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory conducted by Pastor Jeff Stanfill on Tuesday, April 14th at 10:00 a.m. A devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by two daughters; Catherine Wesley Groeger and husband Lawrence Groeger of Covington; Faye Carol Wesley of Denham Springs; a son Norman Dale Wesley Jr. and wife Becky Taylor Wesley of Baton Rouge; a brother Buddy Orlando; five grandchildren; Kevin Groeger and wife Abbie, Jonathan Groeger and wife Christine, Niki Hollis and husband Pete, Brian Wesley and wife Lily, and Alicia Bailey. She also has nine great grandchildren; Sophia Groeger; Braelynn, Ainsleigh, Julianne, and Scarlett Groeger; Smith and Everett Hollis; and Hayden and Hyland Wesley. She is preceded in death by her husband Norman Dale Wesley Sr., her mother and father, Sam and Catherine Orlando; sisters, Rosie Nicolisi, Annie Labruzzo, Jennie Ferrara, Mattie Farace, Lucy Talbot, and Nancy Fontana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or https://www.alz.org
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020