A resident of Donaldsonville, Angelina passed away on July 10, 2019 at the age of 79. She was a retired school teacher and librarian with the Ascension Parish School System. She was a member of many organizations including, the Order of Eastern Star, Pride of Donaldsonville, Chapter #80; Daughters of Isis, Ismael Court #147, Baton Rouge; and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated., Tau Kappa Omega Chapter, Plaquemine. She leaves to celebrate her legacy and cherish her memories two sons and a daughter-in-law, Shawn C. Comminey (Toyia) and Herman L. Comminey, Jr.; two sisters, Gwendolyn Garnett and Yvonne Garnett; brother and sister-in-law, Grandison Garnett, III (Debra); two grandchildren, Bianca Spurlock and Shawn C. Comminey, II; a host of other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Herman L. Comminey, Sr.; parents, Elizabeth Thomas Garnett and Harold Washington; step-father, Grandison Garnett, Jr. Visiting 5-7 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019, at Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Visitation continues 9 AM with an Ivy Beyond the Wall Ceremony on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at St. Peter United Methodist Church, Donaldsonville, until religious services at 10 AM conducted by Rev. Gaynell R. Nichols, Pastor. Entombment in Ascension of Our Lord Mausoleum, Donaldsonville.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 18 to July 20, 2019