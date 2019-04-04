Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Angeline Morris "Cleve" Washington. View Sign

Sister Angeline "Cleve" Morris Washington, was born on January 10, 1936 in Bains, LA. She gained her wings at 7:00 PM, April 2, 2019. Angeline was an active member of Afton Villa Baptist Church. She attended John S. Dawson High School and was employed with the Princeville/Joan of Arc Canning Company, West Feliciana Parish School Board, West Feliciana Parish Library, and the West Feliciana Parish Police Jurors office. She is survived by children, Claudia Washington, Leo Washington (Donna), Irene Walker (Fred), of Baton Rouge, Joseph Washington, St. Francisville, Carolyn Gwinn (Isaac), St, Francisville, and Kathy Brooks (Ralph), Houma, LA. Fifteen grandchildren: Arolyn Lee, Tina Butler (Peter), Vashti Nettles, Erica Washington, Floyd Washington, Tekita Washington, Brittany Washington, Quinton Washington, Joshua Washington, Alex Curvin, Tevin Curvin, Octavia Walker, Chasity Walker, Jazsmin Roundtree, and Char'mese Roundtree. Preceded in death by husband, Alex Washington, Jr., sisters, Mary Morris and Anna Conley, brother, Matthew Chews; children, Sandy F. Nettles (Donald Ray), Mary Washington and Emmanuel R. Washington (Annie). Viewing 9:00 AM, to funeral at 11:00 AM, Afton Villa Baptist Church, St. Francisville, 7493 Old Highway 61, St. Francisville, Louisiana, Saturday April 6, 2019. Rev. Lionel Davis officiating. Interment, Afton Villa Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by St. Francisville Funeral Home.

