Angella Marie Pearley departed this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. She was 71, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. James United Methodist Church, Belle Rose, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church, Ewellville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in St. James Methodist Church Cemetery. Survived by her husband, Frank Pearley; 1 son, Robert Anderson, Sr. of Houston, TX; 3 daughters, Melissa Williams (Shawn) and Gabrielle Pearley both of Belle Rose, LA and Natasha Pearley of Labadieville, LA; 9 brothers; 8 sisters, 19 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Adeline and Joseph Landry, Sr.; 2 sons, Richard Anderson and Demetrious Pearley; 1 grandson, Jason Nicholas, Jr.; 1 sister, Rochelle Landry. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 1, 2019