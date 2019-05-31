Angella Marie Pearley

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angella Marie Pearley.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. James United Methodist Church
Belle Rose, LA
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Ewellville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Virginia Baptist Church
Ewellville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Angella Marie Pearley departed this life on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Hospital. She was 71, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA. Visitation on Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. James United Methodist Church, Belle Rose, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Virginia Baptist Church, Ewellville, LA from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am. Burial in St. James Methodist Church Cemetery. Survived by her husband, Frank Pearley; 1 son, Robert Anderson, Sr. of Houston, TX; 3 daughters, Melissa Williams (Shawn) and Gabrielle Pearley both of Belle Rose, LA and Natasha Pearley of Labadieville, LA; 9 brothers; 8 sisters, 19 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Adeline and Joseph Landry, Sr.; 2 sons, Richard Anderson and Demetrious Pearley; 1 grandson, Jason Nicholas, Jr.; 1 sister, Rochelle Landry. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 70390. (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 31 to June 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.