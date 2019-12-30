Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-647-8608 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Ourso Funeral Home 13533 Airline Highway Gonzales , LA 70737 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Angelle Marie "NANNIE" Deshautelles, a native of Marksville, Louisiana and a resident of Gonzales, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019, in Gonzales at 5:57 AM at the age of 65. Angelle was the Director of Ascension Parish Libraries. A visitation will be held at Ourso Funeral Home, Gonzales on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and will resume at St. Theresa of Avila Catholic Church on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 9:00 AM until a Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 AM conducted by Rev. Eric Gyan. Interment will follow at Hope Haven Garden of Memory, Hwy. 30, Gonzales. Angelle is survived by 3 brothers and sisters-in-law: Lernes and Carol (Painter) Deshautelles of Gonzales, John and Sharon (Mayers) Deshautelles of Zachary and Chris and Becky (Delaune) Deshautelles of Gonzales, nieces and nephews, their spouses and their children: Joey Goldsmith (Matt), Turner and Taylor, Lance Deshautelles (Shauntel), Noah and Ella, Krissie Jagneaux (John) and Jaden, Joshua Deshautelles, Joey Evans, Billie Logue and Cameron, Andre and Zayne and Justin Deshautelles. Angelle is preceded in death by her parents: Herman P. and Agnes Labry Deshautelles, 1 brother: Dale Deshautelles and a great nephew: Julian Kyzar. Serving as pallbearers for Angelle will be Chris Deshautelles, Lernes Deshautelles, Lance Deshautelles, John Jagneaux, John Stelly and Matt Goldsmith. Honorary pallbearers will be Cameron Kyzar, Turner Goldsmith, Taylor Goldsmith, Andre Logue, Jaden Jagneaux, Noah Deshautelles and Zayne Logue. Angelle was a member of the Ascension Parish Chamber, American Library Association, Louisiana Library Association serving as past president, earned a Bachelors of Science degree from L.S.U. and a Masters Degree from Southern Miss in Library Science. Angelle was the current Director of the Ascension Parish Libraries. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association or the Ascension Parish Library in Angelle's name.

