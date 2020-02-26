Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelo 'Bill' Canezaro. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 8:30 AM - 12:00 PM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Maringouin , LA Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church Maringouin , LA Send Flowers Obituary

Angelo "Bill" Canezaro retired from Kaiser Aluminum of Baton Rouge with 38 years of service. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean conflict. Angelo was 90 years old and a native of Maringouin, Louisiana. He died Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital while surrounded in faith by his loving family. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Visiting will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Maringouin, on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 8:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon, conducted by Father Chris Decker. Entombment will follow in the church Mausoleum. Angelo is survived by his wife of 63 years, Margaret Roppolo Canezaro, Maringouin, a son Davy, daughter-in-law Wanda, son Roy, daughter-in-law Inger, daughter Kim Canezaro, son-in-law Todd Blanchard, grandchildren, Jordan Canezaro, Kristen Canezaro, Jarret Canezaro, Dustin Blanchard and wife Susan, Cody Canezaro, Caroline Thibodeaux and husband Rene, Fallon LaCombe, Kyle Blanchard, Jude LaCombe, great-grandchildren Elise and Slade Blanchard, and numerous brothers-and sisters-in-law whom he loved dearly. Angelo was preceded in death by daughter Trudy Ann Canezaro Blanchard, parents Josephine and Sam Canezaro, Margaret's parents Nick "Papa" and Frances Roppolo, his siblings Benny, Benedict, Sam, Guy, Leon, Phillip, Joseph, Rosie C. Maynard and numerous nephews. Pallbearers will be Dustin Blanchard, Kyle Blanchard, Jude LaCombe, Rene Thibodeaux, Todd Blanchard, Rob Marionneaux. Honorary Pallbearers are Jordan Canezaro, Jarret Canezaro, Cody Canezaro and Slade Blanchard. A special thank you to Dr. Carl Luikart, his associates and staff.

