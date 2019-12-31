Angelus "Angie" King Burge, 95 years old, resident of Baker, beloved mother and grandmother, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 29, 2019. She entered this world on December 27, 1924. Angelus is survived by her 3 sons, Timothy W. Burge, Roger A. Burge, and Warren N. Burge; granddaughter, London Burge; and large extended family. Angelus is preceded in death by her father, William King; mother, Elizabeth Fischer King; 3 brothers; and 4 sisters. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made to Cancer Services of Baton Rouge, 550 Lobdell Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70806. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana, on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020, from 9:00 AM until the funeral service at 10:00 AM, officiated by Reverend Gary Richerson. The graveside service and burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, in Baker, Louisiana. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 3, 2020