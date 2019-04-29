Angie Addison Redmond, a resident of Kentwood, LA, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at St. Helena Parish Nursing Home in Greensburg, LA. She was born April 22, 1922 in Greensburg, LA and was 96 years of age. She is survived by 2 nieces, Betty Hatcher and Carolyn Dykes; 1 nephew, Curtis Dykes; 1 great-nephew, Jimmy Hatcher and wife, Barbara; 2 great-great-nephews, Major Hatcher and wife, Charita, and Justin Hatcher. Preceded in death by husband, A.J. Redmond; parents, Hosa and Georgie Addison. Graveside Services will be held at Woodland Cemetery, Kentwood, on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Services conducted by Rev. Darryl Miller. McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2019