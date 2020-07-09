Angie Mary Oliver "Angie Mae" Thomas, a native of Plaquemine, LA, where she spent most of her life in the Point Pleasant Community. During her later years, she became a resident of the Town of White Castle, LA. Angie was born January 12, 1940, and was called home to be with the Lord on June 29, 2020. She enjoyed a life that included taking care of many and quietly giving with Christian love. Angie Mae enjoyed baking and making an assortment of treats, including pies and candies. She was affectionately and proudly known as "The Pie Lady." Angie is survived by one daughter Tracy (Leslie) Thomas Williams of Los Angeles, CA. Two grandsons, Braden and Earl Williams, also of Los Angeles. One granddaughter Brittney (Curtlin) Ray Anthony of Brandon, MS. Three sisters Willie Mae Lewis, Margret Williams, both of White Castle, and Ernestine O. Lee of Plaquemine. Two brothers, Walter (Agnus) Oliver and Charles (Joyce) Oliver, both of Plaquemine. Three sisters-in-law, Shirley Oliver, Ernestine Oliver, and Kitty Hall Oliver, all of Plaquemine. One foster daughter Charlene Brooks of Baton Rouge, several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by daughter, Waffer Thomas; grandson, Ellis Terrance Ray; her parents James, Sr., and Mary Lewis Oliver; Seven brothers, James, Lawrence, Lionel, Andrew, Edward, Herman, and Joseph Oliver; One foster daughter Edna Mae Brooks. Services will be held at St. Phillip Baptist Church Modest, LA, on July 11th, at 11:00 am for family and friends, Pastor Roland Julian officiating. Burial following service at the Mount Olive Baptist. Church Cemetery in Kaddoville, LA. Masks are mandatory and social distancing will be practiced. A. Wesley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store