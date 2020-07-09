Angie Mary Oliver Thomas "Angie Mae", resident of Point Pleasant and White Castle, and a native of Plaquemine was called to glory on June 29, 2020 at the age of 80. Visitation and religious services are Saturday July 11, 2020 at St. Phillip Baptist Church, located at 7471 Hwy 405 in Donaldsonville, 10 a.m. Visitation until religious service at 11 a.m. Conducted by Rev. Roland Jullen: Officiating. Interment at Kaddoville Cemetery in Kaddoville. Services will be viewed via Facebook Live on St. Phillip Baptist Church. Please follow/like page. Angie leaves her cherished memories to her devoted daughter Tracy (Leslie) Williams of Los Angeles, Ca, two brothers Walter (Agnes) Oliver and Alvin (Joyce) Oliver of Plaquemine, La, three sisters Willie Mae Lewis and Margaret O. Williams of White Castle and Ernestine O. Lee of Plaquemine, La. Professional services entrusted to Wesley's Funeral Home of Plaquemine, La.

