Anielia Rose Himel, age 51, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 1:32 pm. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Church Funeral Services in Walker, 9422 Florida Blvd, Ste D1 at 2:00 pm with Dr. James Hodges officiating. She was a graduate of Redemptorist High School of Baton Rouge in 1986, was an avid reader and worked as an Office Administrator in the Retail Food Industry. She also loved to cook and bake and a lover of animals. She is survived by her brothers, Alvin P. Himel, Jr. and Torrence Himel; nephew, Lt. Col. Kris Cowart (USAF Ret) and family, Nicole Cowart and Lizzie Cowart; niece, Lisa Cowart Cullen and family, Wayne Cullen and Liam Cullen. Preceded in death by her parents, Alvin P. Himel, Sr. and Mary Ruiz Himel also one sister, Lana Himel Cowart. Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.

