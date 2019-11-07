Anita Brown entered into eternal rest on October 10, 2019 at age 61. She was born on November 25, 1957 and was a resident of Baton Rouge. Survived by her daughters, Shanté Gardere, Reneé Brown, LaKisha Contreras and Kendra Brown. Visitation Saturday, November 9, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 10:00 am, New Home Family Worship Center, 3000 Tecumseh St., Baton Rouge, LA. Elder Samuel Dalton, officiating. Interment Mount Pilgrim Benevolent Society Cemetery. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019