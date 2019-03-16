A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend went to her eternal home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was 75 years old. Anita was a gracious person and loved spending time with family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband Ronald W. Lovett, two sons Leon D. Lovett and wife Debi, Kevin C. Lovett, Sr and wife Tiffany; brother Denver L Crotwell, Jr. and wife Sharon; two sisters Marie C. Ansardi and Margie C. Harrell; Nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Unity Prayer Center 28145 S. Frost Rd., Livingston, LA 70754 from 930am until the celebration of life service at 11 AM conducted by Pastor Joey Mack. Graveside service at Gateway Gardens Memorial Park in Livingston Louisiana to immediately follow. She was preceded in death by her parents Denver L Crotwell, Sr. and Leonie Burns-Crotwell, Brothers James Paul Crotwell and Willie Carl Crotwell and sisters Sillia Mae Crotwell Diez and Perry Dell Crotwell Miller. Services with Church Funeral Services
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita C. Lovett.
Church Funeral Services & Crematory
5535 Superior Drive
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 293-4174
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019