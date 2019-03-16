Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita C. Lovett. View Sign

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend went to her eternal home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was 75 years old. Anita was a gracious person and loved spending time with family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband Ronald W. Lovett, two sons Leon D. Lovett and wife Debi, Kevin C. Lovett, Sr and wife Tiffany; brother Denver L Crotwell, Jr. and wife Sharon; two sisters Marie C. Ansardi and Margie C. Harrell; Nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Unity Prayer Center 28145 S. Frost Rd., Livingston, LA 70754 from 930am until the celebration of life service at 11 AM conducted by Pastor Joey Mack. Graveside service at Gateway Gardens Memorial Park in Livingston Louisiana to immediately follow. She was preceded in death by her parents Denver L Crotwell, Sr. and Leonie Burns-Crotwell, Brothers James Paul Crotwell and Willie Carl Crotwell and sisters Sillia Mae Crotwell Diez and Perry Dell Crotwell Miller. Services with Church Funeral Services A loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend went to her eternal home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. She was 75 years old. Anita was a gracious person and loved spending time with family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her husband Ronald W. Lovett, two sons Leon D. Lovett and wife Debi, Kevin C. Lovett, Sr and wife Tiffany; brother Denver L Crotwell, Jr. and wife Sharon; two sisters Marie C. Ansardi and Margie C. Harrell; Nine grandchildren and two great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at Unity Prayer Center 28145 S. Frost Rd., Livingston, LA 70754 from 930am until the celebration of life service at 11 AM conducted by Pastor Joey Mack. Graveside service at Gateway Gardens Memorial Park in Livingston Louisiana to immediately follow. She was preceded in death by her parents Denver L Crotwell, Sr. and Leonie Burns-Crotwell, Brothers James Paul Crotwell and Willie Carl Crotwell and sisters Sillia Mae Crotwell Diez and Perry Dell Crotwell Miller. Services with Church Funeral Services Funeral Home Church Funeral Services & Crematory

5535 Superior Drive

Baton Rouge , LA 70816

(225) 293-4174 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close