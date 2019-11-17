Anita Dupre Albarado, native of Pierre Part and resident of Klotzville, passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Assumption Healthcare and Rehab. She was 93. Anita loved flowers and gardening and in her younger days, she loved to go dancing with her husband. She also cherished the time she could spend with family especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Norma Speeg (Michael), Gladys Rhodes (Maurice), Perry Albarado (Cathy) and Antoinette Albarado; brother, Scurlly Theriot; 10 grandchildren, Rusty Giroir, Jason Giroir, Stephanie Domingue, Kirt Hebert, Jill Talbot, Brian Albarado, Linn Rhodes, Dina Sauce, Marc Rhodes, Erica Albarado, and Kayla Beard; 13 great grandchildren; and 8 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Albarado; parents, Joseph and Marceline Gaudet Dupre; daughter, Nora Giroir; great grandchildren, Melissa Veron and Kevin Hebert; sister, Noleen Richard; and brother, CJ Dupre. Visitation will be at the Brusly St. Martin Chapel on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. To offer your condolences to the family please visit, www.oursoDonaldsonville.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2019