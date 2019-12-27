Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Anita Jackson Parker "Nita Mae" departed this life on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home. Anita was born October 2, 1943 in Plaquemine, Louisiana to the late Edward Jackson, Sr. and the late Margaret Edwards Jackson. Anita received her early education in the Iberville Parish School System, graduating with Iberville High School Class of 1961. She married the love of her life on September 28, 1961 and to this union four wonderful children were born. Anita accepted Christ at an early age at the Immaculate Conception Church. She later joined the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City, Kansas where she was an active member of Circle III Ladies Auxiliary until moving to Anthem, AZ. Anita joined St. Rose Philippian Duchene church upon moving to Arizona in 2003 where she continued as a faithful member until her passing. Anita retired from the Army Air Force Exchange Service as a Manager in 1996 with more than 25 years of service. In 1996 she began her second career working along side her loving husband as the Senior Vice President of Contract Services Inc. until her retirement in 2013. Her memory will be treasured by her two daughters, Desaree (Todd) Venema and April (Rudy) Allen, sons, La'Vette Parker, Sr. and Frank Johnson; daughter-in-law, Audrey Parker; grandchildren, Payne Parker, Ajaye Allen, Jerell Reed, La'Vette Parker, Jr. Anita Parker, Halle Parker and Lloyd Parker III (Trey). great-grandchildren, David Brown Jr., and Saniya Younger; two brothers, six sisters, seven sisters-in-law, eight brothers-in-law, four god children, devoted friends Debra Henderson, Bessie Kirksey and Sarah Brown; Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Anita Jackson Parker "Nita Mae" departed this life on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her home. Anita was born October 2, 1943 in Plaquemine, Louisiana to the late Edward Jackson, Sr. and the late Margaret Edwards Jackson. Anita received her early education in the Iberville Parish School System, graduating with Iberville High School Class of 1961. She married the love of her life on September 28, 1961 and to this union four wonderful children were born. Anita accepted Christ at an early age at the Immaculate Conception Church. She later joined the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Junction City, Kansas where she was an active member of Circle III Ladies Auxiliary until moving to Anthem, AZ. Anita joined St. Rose Philippian Duchene church upon moving to Arizona in 2003 where she continued as a faithful member until her passing. Anita retired from the Army Air Force Exchange Service as a Manager in 1996 with more than 25 years of service. In 1996 she began her second career working along side her loving husband as the Senior Vice President of Contract Services Inc. until her retirement in 2013. Her memory will be treasured by her two daughters, Desaree (Todd) Venema and April (Rudy) Allen, sons, La'Vette Parker, Sr. and Frank Johnson; daughter-in-law, Audrey Parker; grandchildren, Payne Parker, Ajaye Allen, Jerell Reed, La'Vette Parker, Jr. Anita Parker, Halle Parker and Lloyd Parker III (Trey). great-grandchildren, David Brown Jr., and Saniya Younger; two brothers, six sisters, seven sisters-in-law, eight brothers-in-law, four god children, devoted friends Debra Henderson, Bessie Kirksey and Sarah Brown; Numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close