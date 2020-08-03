1/1
Anita Kay Walker
Anita Kay Walker, 78, a longtime resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana passed away peacefully at her home Saturday August 1, 2020. She leaves behind to cherish her memories, her children; Denise Simpson (Brad), David White, Diane White, Dana McCrea, six grandchildren; Julian, Maranda (Taylor), Ariel, Alleigh, Barrett, Emma, four great grandchildren; Heyleigh, Jonathan, Nova, Harper, Siblings; Sharon Loeh, David Barclay, Marge Swaringen, Margene Barclay, Connie Barclay. Anita is preceded in death by her husband Davey Lee Walker, parents; William and Geneva Barclay, siblings; Dale Barclay, Jim Barclay, Alex Barclay, Janet Barclay, Smokey Barclay, Susie Pantke. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, from 12pm until Celebration of Life Service at 2pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Seale Funeral Service, Inc.
1720 S. Range Ave.
Denham Springs, LA 70726
