Mrs. Anita Marie Cropper Beazer, a resident of Watson, LA, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 70. She was born on July 13, 1949, in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a graduate of Redemptorist High School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Counsel #3028. Anita is survived by her spouse of 51 years, Joseph C. Beazer; her daughters, Dawn B. Mitchell (Aubrey) and Michell B. Clardy (Kevin); son, Derrick J. Beazer; brother, Clarence J. Cropper Jr., (Cathy); sisters, Beryl C. Newman and Melanie C. Sullivan (Charles); grandchildren, Holden Tanner Mitchell, Aubrey Tristan Mitchell, Schae Marie Mitchell, Zachary D. Bresee, Sebastian J. Beazer, Grant D. Bresee, Savanah Beazer, and Gabriel M. Beazer. Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Annabelle Cropper. Father Frank Uter of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, officiated services for both Anita and Joseph on July 11, 2020, at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers were Holden Tanner Mitchell, Aubrey Tristan Mitchell, Schae Marie Mitchell, Zachary D. Bresee, Sebastian J. Beazer, Grant D. Bresee, Savanah Beazer, Gabriel M. Beazer, Kevin Clardy and Aubrey E. Mitchell.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store