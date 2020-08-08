1/1
Anita Marie Cropper Beazer
1949 - 2020
Mrs. Anita Marie Cropper Beazer, a resident of Watson, LA, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at the age of 70. She was born on July 13, 1949, in Baton Rouge, LA. She was a graduate of Redemptorist High School. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and sister, and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary Counsel #3028. Anita is survived by her spouse of 51 years, Joseph C. Beazer; her daughters, Dawn B. Mitchell (Aubrey) and Michell B. Clardy (Kevin); son, Derrick J. Beazer; brother, Clarence J. Cropper Jr., (Cathy); sisters, Beryl C. Newman and Melanie C. Sullivan (Charles); grandchildren, Holden Tanner Mitchell, Aubrey Tristan Mitchell, Schae Marie Mitchell, Zachary D. Bresee, Sebastian J. Beazer, Grant D. Bresee, Savanah Beazer, and Gabriel M. Beazer. Anita is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Annabelle Cropper. Father Frank Uter of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, officiated services for both Anita and Joseph on July 11, 2020, at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers were Holden Tanner Mitchell, Aubrey Tristan Mitchell, Schae Marie Mitchell, Zachary D. Bresee, Sebastian J. Beazer, Grant D. Bresee, Savanah Beazer, Gabriel M. Beazer, Kevin Clardy and Aubrey E. Mitchell.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greenoaks Funeral Home
9595 Florida Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
2259255331
