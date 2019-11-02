Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita Marie Lee. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church Baker , LA View Map Service 11:00 AM St. Isidore Catholic Church Baker , LA View Map Burial Following Services Blackwater United Methodist Cemetery Central , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

The Lord above gained another angel at Heaven's gates. Anita Marie Lee, our loving spouse, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother entered eternal rest Friday, November 1, 2019. She lived for 84 years and a was resident of Clinton, LA. She was born July 25, 1935 in Oklahoma City, OK. She traveled the world before retiring from becoming self-employed, she owned Southern Living Intermediate Health Care, before that she worked for the Council on Aging in Baton Rouge, LA. Before illness set in, she enjoyed traveling with her spouse in the RV, tending her gardens, reading, coloring and playing with her grand-children and great grand-children. Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at St. Isidore Catholic Church in Baker, LA from 9:00 – 11:00 am. The service will begin at 11:00 am. The burial will immediate follow in Blackwater United Methodist Cemetery, Central. Anita is survived by her loving spouse, Buddy Hardwick; daughters, Lisa Dukes and husband Bill of San Antonio TX and Melissa Lee Jernigan and husband Scott of Central, LA; sons, David Lee and wife Donna of Central, LA, Hilton Hardwick of Clinton, LA, Michael Hardwick and wife Deseray of Grafton, IL; brother, Eldon R. Clingan of Dedham, MA. She was dearly loved by 19 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren. Anita was proceeded in death by her mother, Melissa Joy Bennett; father, Otis Vernon Correll; two brothers, Delbert and Kenneth and one sister Catherine. A special thanks to The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge, LA. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 2 to Nov. 5, 2019

