Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anita McDanell. View Sign

Anita deSambourg McDanell passed away peacefully at her home in Saint Francisville on Monday, April 15, 2019. She would have been 103 on June 6. Anita was born in Obion, Tennessee in 1916. She attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville, TN and then taught 5th grade in Obion. A quick decision to come to LSU changed her life forever, because it was at LSU that she met her husband of 50 years, Renard Percy "R.P." McDanell, and together they raised and loved 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren-all who called her Gram. After graduating from L.S.U., she taught kindergarten at The North Boulevard Church of Christ for over 20 years. Throughout her life, she saw many changes in the world-- living through two World Wars and the Great Depression. She loved to travel, visiting all fifty states, to read, to sew and do handwork. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Moultrie and Henry Earl deSambourg, her brothers, Harry Earl (Dotty), Charles William, and Warren Edward deSambourg, her son James Renard McDanell, and her husband Renard Percy McDanell. She is survived by her daughters Barbara (Morris "Spike") James and Jeanne (James Nelson) Whitehead and her sister-in-law Mary deSambourg, her precious grandchildren: Marie Pennington, Jana Graves, Jack James, Kyle McDanell, Joel James, Will Whitehead and Claire Whitehead along with their husbands and wives, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ throughout her years in Baton Rouge and then at the Jackson Church of Christ when she moved to Saint Francisville. Pallbearers are Jack Renard James, Kyle Andrew McDanell, Joel Hamilton James, William Logan Whitehead, Andrew Blake Pennington, White Solomon "Quin" Graves V, and Luke Renard James. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Chapel 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815, from 9:00 -11:00 Friday, April 19, 2019 with services at 11:00 AM. Burial following at Resthaven Gardens of Memory 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. The family expresses deep appreciation to her faithful caregivers, Tina Gonzales and Rosie Spencer and the staff of Bridgeway Hospice. Memorial donations can be made to the Jackson Church of Christ or Bridgeway Hospice of Baton Rouge. Anita deSambourg McDanell passed away peacefully at her home in Saint Francisville on Monday, April 15, 2019. She would have been 103 on June 6. Anita was born in Obion, Tennessee in 1916. She attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville, TN and then taught 5th grade in Obion. A quick decision to come to LSU changed her life forever, because it was at LSU that she met her husband of 50 years, Renard Percy "R.P." McDanell, and together they raised and loved 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren-all who called her Gram. After graduating from L.S.U., she taught kindergarten at The North Boulevard Church of Christ for over 20 years. Throughout her life, she saw many changes in the world-- living through two World Wars and the Great Depression. She loved to travel, visiting all fifty states, to read, to sew and do handwork. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Moultrie and Henry Earl deSambourg, her brothers, Harry Earl (Dotty), Charles William, and Warren Edward deSambourg, her son James Renard McDanell, and her husband Renard Percy McDanell. She is survived by her daughters Barbara (Morris "Spike") James and Jeanne (James Nelson) Whitehead and her sister-in-law Mary deSambourg, her precious grandchildren: Marie Pennington, Jana Graves, Jack James, Kyle McDanell, Joel James, Will Whitehead and Claire Whitehead along with their husbands and wives, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ throughout her years in Baton Rouge and then at the Jackson Church of Christ when she moved to Saint Francisville. Pallbearers are Jack Renard James, Kyle Andrew McDanell, Joel Hamilton James, William Logan Whitehead, Andrew Blake Pennington, White Solomon "Quin" Graves V, and Luke Renard James. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Memorial Chapel 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA 70815, from 9:00 -11:00 Friday, April 19, 2019 with services at 11:00 AM. Burial following at Resthaven Gardens of Memory 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. The family expresses deep appreciation to her faithful caregivers, Tina Gonzales and Rosie Spencer and the staff of Bridgeway Hospice. Memorial donations can be made to the Jackson Church of Christ or Bridgeway Hospice of Baton Rouge. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Greenoaks Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close