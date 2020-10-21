1/2
Anita Meredith Breaux
Anita Meredith Breaux of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on October 20, 2020 in Saint Gabriel. She selflessly dedicated her entire life to her husband, her six sons, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren and to all her extended family and friends. She will be greatly missed by all. Anita was born in Morganza, Louisiana to Joseph Ferdinand Millet and Marie Mathilde Millet. She was a faithful member of Saint Isidore Catholic Church and was married 50 years to her late husband, Robert Louis Breaux, Sr. She is also preceded in death by sisters, Marlene Lee, Evelyn Dayries, Doris Barbier; brothers, Edward Millet, Gerald Millet. Anita is survived by her six sons, Ronald and Helene Breaux, Robert Breaux and Shirley, Gregory and Trudy Breaux, Christopher and Debbie Breaux, Mark Breaux and Alicia Butler, and Timothy and Li Breaux; sisters, Lorraine Harris, and Bernice Maggio; 20 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren. A private, family graveside service will be held at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
