Service Information

Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker , LA 70714
(225)-775-1991

Visitation
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road
Baker , LA 70714

Visitation
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Plains Presbyterian Church
22929 Old Scenic Hwy
Zachary , LA

Funeral service
10:00 AM
Plains Presbyterian Church
22929 Old Scenic Hwy
Zachary , LA

Obituary

Anita Skaarup Haynes, 95 years old, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 20, 2019. She entered this world on June 24, 1923, born to Nels and JuliaSkaarup, in Cedar Falls, IA. She was a member of Plains Presbyterian Church. She was better known as Granny to the family she loved, always joking and playful, making her grandchildren giggle. She was a talented seamstress able to make and alter clothes and create dolls that brought joy to her family and friends. Her greatest love was her family and she gave herself to that call selflessly throughout her entire life. Anita is survived by her loving children, Neal Haynes and his wife Judy, and Eileen Haynes Conran and her husband Mike; 5 grandchildren, Jennifer Covington (Matt), Scott Haynes (Tiffany), Michelle Clark (Jeremy), Danielle Traupman, and John Traupman (Veronica); great-grandchildren, Coran Traupman, Haylee Covington, Laurel, Ava, Emily and Grant Haynes, and Jaxon Clark; great-great grandson, Braxton Payton; and a host of nieces and nephews. Anita was preceded in death by her father, Nels Christian Skaarup; mother, Julia Hansen Skaarup; the love of her life, her husband, Donald E. Haynes; and sisters, Alyce Ruffcorn and Dorothy Hook. Pallbearers will be Neal Haynes, Mike Conran, Scott Haynes, John Traupman, Conran Traupman, Jeremy Clark, and Matt Covington. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Grace Health and Rehab in Slaughter, LA where Anita spent her later years, as well as the care takers of Baton Rouge Hospice. She was affectionally called Smiley by all who cared for her. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, on Friday, May 24, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue at Plains Presbyterian Church, 22929 Old Scenic Hwy, Zachary, Louisiana, on Saturday, May 25, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 10:00 a.m., officiated by Reverend Campbell Silman. A private graveside service and burial will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 276, Baker LA, 70704. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 22 to May 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

